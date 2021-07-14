Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 285,494 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

