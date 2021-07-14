BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

TSE:BCE traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$62.44. 929,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$62.70.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

