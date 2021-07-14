BCJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $157.56. 45,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,971. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $118.29 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.