BCJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145,781 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.2% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.64. The stock had a trading volume of 975,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,303,780. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $365.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

