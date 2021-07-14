BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,339 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.