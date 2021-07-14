Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,336 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. CarMax accounts for approximately 0.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 879.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 175,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE KMX traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $133.86. 16,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,239,617. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.