Beaconlight Capital LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Olin accounts for 0.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 13,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,144. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,241 shares of company stock valued at $19,850,803. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

