Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 192,330 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 192,330 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 0.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 409,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692,910. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.85. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

