BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Up 2.5% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $21.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001080 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00088511 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.