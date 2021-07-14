Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $452.00.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

