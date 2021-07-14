Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $884.25 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.67 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $884.25 or 0.02694796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00257010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00035673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

