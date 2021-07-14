Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Achieves $116,085.56

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $116,085.56 and approximately $3,659.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

