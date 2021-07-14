Benjamin Silbermann Sells 27,167 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

NYSE:PINS traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. 7,888,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,162.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

