Berenberg Bank Reiterates €880.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €796.73 ($937.33).

Shares of KER opened at €743.60 ($874.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €731.36. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

