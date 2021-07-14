Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Sells $488,244.79 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 756,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,707. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

