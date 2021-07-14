Beyond Finance Price Hits $0.62 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $4.18 million and $519,658.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,772,868 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.