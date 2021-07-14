B&G Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,647 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 4,244 put options.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

BGS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 18,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

