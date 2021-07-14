Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 1,936 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,675. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

