BIDR (BIDR) Trading 0% Higher This Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00114332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00150631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.06 or 1.00054433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.00950030 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

