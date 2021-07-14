BiFi Hits Market Cap of $2.12 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $89,094.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00253200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00036174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

