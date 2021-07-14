Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.25. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.77.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.