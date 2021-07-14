BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $441,516.88 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,696. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -60.21. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 137.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $323,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

