BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 5,761.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 6.48% of BigCommerce worth $256,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. 36,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,546. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,040 shares of company stock valued at $30,660,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

