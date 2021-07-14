Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $220.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $196.34 and last traded at $192.68, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,756 shares of company stock worth $31,009,978. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.06 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

