BillionHappiness Achieves Market Cap of $974,524.24 (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for approximately $35.66 or 0.00108479 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 29% against the US dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $974,524.24 and approximately $51,259.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

