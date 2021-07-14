Binance Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $47.30 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $308.26 or 0.00940979 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
