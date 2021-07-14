BinaryX Price Hits $3.60 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00010993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $44,396.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.13 or 0.01503578 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,216,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,188 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

