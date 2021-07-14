Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Bingo Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

About Bingo Industries

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

