BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.74

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.86. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 364,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

