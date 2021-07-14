Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $675.25

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $675.25 and last traded at $675.25, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $675.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

