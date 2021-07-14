Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.