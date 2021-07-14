BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $107,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

