BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 6,709 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

