BioXcel Therapeutics (NYSE:BTAI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTAI) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 13,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 489,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

