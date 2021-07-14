Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.95.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.83. 818,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

