Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $2,791.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,618,970 coins and its circulating supply is 21,533,919 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

