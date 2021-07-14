BitBall Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $953,920.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,769.06 or 1.00033072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007002 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

