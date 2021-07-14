Bitcashpay (BCP) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $230,326.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

