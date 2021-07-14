bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $401,838.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $401,838.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.