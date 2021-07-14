Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $901.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

