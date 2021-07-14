Bitcoin Classic Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $143,809.73 and $971.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024394 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.