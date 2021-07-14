Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $112.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $36,411.20 and $112.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001890 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,545,837 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.