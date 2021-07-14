Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $112.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $36,411.20 and approximately $112.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001890 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,545,837 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.