Bitcoinus Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.17 and approximately $83.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,852.72 or 1.00065179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006995 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.