BitcoinZ Trading Down 10.9% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.05 million and $5,165.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.00317704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00131542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173084 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

