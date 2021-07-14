BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.70 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $2,083.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,736.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.70 or 0.06071906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.67 or 0.01410288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00396444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00613026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00401390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00314953 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

