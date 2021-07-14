BitCore Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $289,109.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $289,109.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,500.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.73 or 0.05983643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.01425345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00393689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00137843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00622158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00406273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00313435 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

