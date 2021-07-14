Bitrue Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.06 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $196,016.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00843024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005473 BTC.

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

