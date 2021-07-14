BitSend (BSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $83,100.84 and approximately $47.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00372605 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.31 or 0.01734050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,371,612 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

