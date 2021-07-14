BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 147.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $116,608.36 and $31,418.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 80.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

